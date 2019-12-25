NEW: Photo released of man wanted for killing brother of 49ers’ QB

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KRON) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a new photo of fugitive, 23-year-old Michael Mosley, wanted on two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide.

Tennessee Governor, Bill Lee, authorized a $10,000 dollar reward for information leading to the apprehension, arrest, and conviction to the person/persons responsible for the murders of Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni.

Police learned earlier this week Mosley made an “unwanted” advance toward a woman at the bar.

Three men then noticed Mosley and intervened.

The argument then broke out in the bar where it continued outside, ultimately leading to the fatal stabbing of Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21.

Clayton is the brother of 49ers’ back up quarterback C.J. Beathard.

Reporters asked 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday how C.J. was doing, “As good as you can be. He was strong and tried to tell me the information that’s going on out there, what they’re working through and trying to find the messed-up person who did this. I think that’s their main focus right now.”

C.J. will remain with family until he feels it’s best to come back. Shanahan let C.J. know the organization is behind him and the Beathard family.

“Whenever he’s ready is when is the time he should come back, whenever that is,” Shanahan said.

Authorities believe Mosley to be armed and dangerous.

