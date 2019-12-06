New photos released of Great Mall jewelry thieves

MILPITAS (KRON) – Milpitas police released new photos today of three suspects who started a crime spree and caused an active shooter panic at the Great Mall on August 25.

The photos also include their black four-door getaway car.

The suspects were in the Home Depot at the Great Mall stealing items before moving onto the Valliani Jewelers where they smashed display cases and took thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and watches.

The sounds of the breaking glass caused a panic, with many people taking to twitter claiming an active shooter was opening fire on the mall. The mall was locked down and evacuated with police treating the event as an active shooter incident, however it was determined that that was not the case.

The scare came just one month after the Gilroy Garlic shooting.

Milpitas police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 408-586-2400 or anonymously leave a tip at 408-586-2500.