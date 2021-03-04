New series seeks to ease vaccine anxiety for Black community

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Despite being disproportionately affected by COVID-19, many in the Black community still say they’re hesitant about getting the vaccine.

Author, CNN host and Bay Area resident W. Kamau Bell joined KRONon to talk about a new effort to answer their questions about getting vaccinated.

Bell speaks with Black health care workers about the COVID-19 vaccine in a new YouTube series “The Conversation Between Us, About Us”.

Black folks have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. I sat down w/ Black healthcare workers & they answered my questions.



THE CONVERSATION: #BetweenUsAboutUs!



Produced by @BCAgainstCOVID @GreaterThanCV19 @KFF & @RheaBoydMD!



50 FAQ more videos here. https://t.co/huYLZefOUI — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) March 4, 2021

The series debuted on YouTube with a launch video featuring Bell in an open and honest conversation that covers a lot of Black people’s questions and concerns.

Bell said it was important to create this content because this “era of misinformation” in addition to Black people being one of the hardest hit groups by the virus. He says when you put those two together, it’s important to make a special effort to reach out to the Black community.

“The best way to do that is with Black health care workers like doctors, Black nurses, Black scientists, Black researchers,” he said.

You can watch the full interview above.