New statewide portal launched to help counties recruit poll workers ahead of November election

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — The California Secretary of State’s office has launched a new central statewide poll worker sign-up portal ahead of November’s general election.

Poll workers are paid, with payment amounts varying by county.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic persists, poll workers will play a critical role in our democracy,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla said. “County elections officials depend on reliable, dedicated teams of poll workers to make every Election Day run smoothly. This year, many Californians that would normally volunteer are being asked to stay home for their safety, so we need the next generation of poll workers to step-up and meet this moment. Please consider signing up to serve your community and help provide safe, secure in-person voting options—all while getting paid.”

“If you speak more than one language, your assistance is particularly needed. You can help provide language access and assistance to voters so everyone can participate,” Padilla added.

Poll workers are essential to the administration of California’s elections. They set up and close polling locations, assist voters at the polls, help voters understand their voting rights and ensure a smooth and accessible election experience.

Eligible Californians can sign up to serve as a poll worker in their county here.

Who can be a Poll Worker?

Registered California voters

Legal residents of the United States who would be eligible to vote except for their citizenship status

Eligible high school students

High school students who wish to volunteer as a poll worker must:

Be a United States citizen or legal permanent resident

Be at least 16 years old on Election Day

Attend a public or private high school

Have at least a 2.5 grade point average

Get permission from your parents and school

Attend a training session

