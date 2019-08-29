New study confirms continued rise of Bay Area rents

The silhouettes of pedestrians stand in front of Victorian homes and the downtown skyline in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2015. Home values in 20 U.S. cities rose at a faster pace in the year ended October as lean inventories of available properties combined with steadily improving demand. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg […]

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Apartment List released their September 2019 rent report, which confirmed what many Bay Area residents may have already suspected. Rent prices are continuing to go up.

While other similar cities, such as Phoenix, Austin and Dallas, have also seen increases, San Francisco still leads the nation with an almost $2,000 a month higher median than the rest of the country average.

Rents rose 0.2 percent over the last month, have increased by once percent in comparison to the same time last year, and stand at $2,494 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,133 for a two-bedroom.

People searching for an apartment felt some relief when rent dipped slightly in May, but it was short lived, as it has consistently risen the last three months.

While San Francisco is the highest to comparable cities, San Mateo tops the metro Bay Area with a whopping average of $4,480 a month for a two-bedroom apartment. The city has seen a rent growth of 1.6 percent over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

Antioch saw the biggest rent drop with a decline of one percent over the past year, but still has a medium price of $3,320 for a two-bedroom apartment.

