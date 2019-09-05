New study directly links vaping to health issues

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A new study released Wednesday linked vaping to lung abnormalities in mice, independent of the presence of nicotine.

The study, published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation, is the first of its kind to directly link health issues by using e-cigarettes regardless of any added toxins.

After exposing the animals to oxygen, smoke, e-cigarette vapor without added chemicals, and e-cigarette vapor with added chemicals for four months, the researchers found that non-added vapor altered “lung lipid homeostasis in alveolar macrophages and increased surfactant-associated phospholipids in the airways.”

E-cigarettes also enhanced lung inflammation and tissue damage in mice already infected with influenza.

The study claims that these findings show that just inhaling the associated solvents propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin, which are currently considered safe by the USFDA, is harmful.

The study noted that the mice exposed to vapor did not see the same type of damage as the ones exposed to smoke, but the results do warrant more extensive studies.

Recently, more issues are being attributed to vaping, including a teen’s collapsed lung, and health alerts being issued.

Tyston, a 17-year-old from Texas, now requires machines to keep him alive, and his doctor, Devika Rao, is one of the many health professionals urging caution.

“The nicotine presented in these products is very potent and the potential for nicotine addiction is so much more in young people compared to adults,” Dr. Rao said.

Two deaths, one in Oregon and another in Illinois, have also been linked to vaping devices.