New study projects Bay Area traffic will worsen after shelter-in-place orders lift

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Traffic has been nearly nonexistent in the Bay Area during the coronavirus pandemic, with a majority of people working from home and staying home.

But a new study suggests that after the local shelter-in-place orders are lifted, the morning commute will be even worse than normal.

Specifically, the study by Vanderbilt University projects the commute will increase on average by 42 minutes.

The reason being that people might be hesitant to take public transportation once the shelter-in-place orders are lifted, leading more people to drive.

However, the study does not address the fact that many companies will not be sending their employees back to work right away, as many will continue to work from home.

