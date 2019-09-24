New tech stops scooter flash mobs

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – New video shows what police call “flash scooter mobs.”

They’re seen popping up in the downtown Los Angeles area and police say they are now using new technology to stop the takeover.

A takeover became a takedown, and only we were along for the ride.

Overnight, the Los Angeles Police Department and the California Highway Patrol corralled riders and stopped scooters from working to prevent a flash mob from forming.

“You saw the crowd, bro, it’s just a bunch of hipsters,” a scooter rider said.

“When you start breaking the law we gotta do our job man,” Sergeant Jesse Garcia said.

“What’s really the law-breaking here, being on the sidewalk?” the scooter rider said.

There was plenty of that and this is against the law too, but LAPD believes this was the real plan.

Riders flooded a freeway in San Jose and social media posts suggest people were coming in from around the state to make the 101 next on the list.

“When their activity turns into unlawful behavior, illegal behavior, we’re going to take enforcement action,” Garcia said.

Sergeant Garcia says one of his officers had an idea, they can’t share the technology but scooter companies joined in unsure if it would work.

When the alleged mob started gathering many found themselves pushing, carrying or abandoning scooters that shutdown.

“It doesn’t seem kind of fair, I mean we’re paying money to ride the scooters,” Gary Winthorp, a scooter rider, said.

The organizer of the planned flash mob agreed, posting, “we lost, cops won today.”

Despite the use of technology, some scooters and brands did keep working but enough were disabled to give police the chance to manage the crowd.