New York delays presidential primary from April to June

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center, in Albany, N.Y. Cuomo unveiled a $178 billion state budget proposal on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, that includes a plan to create a team tasked with reining in spending on Medicaid.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York has delayed its presidential primary from April to June because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Nurses battling New York City’s coronavirus outbreak are making anguished pleas for more protective equipment.

They say officials’ claims of adequate supplies are falling short of reality.

At a news conference Saturday outside city-run Jacobi Hospital, nurses called for more masks and other gear to safeguard themselves against the virus.

It has so far sickened more than 44,000 people and killed over 500 in New York state, mostly in the city.

