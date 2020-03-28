NEW YORK (AP) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York has delayed its presidential primary from April to June because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Meanwhile, Nurses battling New York City’s coronavirus outbreak are making anguished pleas for more protective equipment.
They say officials’ claims of adequate supplies are falling short of reality.
At a news conference Saturday outside city-run Jacobi Hospital, nurses called for more masks and other gear to safeguard themselves against the virus.
It has so far sickened more than 44,000 people and killed over 500 in New York state, mostly in the city.
Latest Stories:
- Trump says he may order quarantine of New York, New Jersey, parts of Connecticut
- Taco Bell to give free tacos on Taco Tuesday
- New York delays presidential primary from April to June
- Streaming freebies to take advantage of while you’re stuck at home
- FDA clears test to detect coronavirus in 5 minutes