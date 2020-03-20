New York governor mandates all non-essential workers must stay home

NEW YORK (CNN) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo just announced that 100% of non-essential workers should stay home because of COVID-19. Only essential businesses will be functioning.

Cuomo is calling it “New York state on pause.”

“We need everyone to be safe, otherwise no one can be safe,” Cuomo said. “This is the most drastic action we can take.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state is in dire need of ventilators to battle coronavirus, calling ventilators “the key piece of equipment.”

“If you are a regulated health facility, we are asking you by order of the Department of Health to make that ventilator available. We will purchase it from you. You could lend it to us. But we need ventilators,” Cuomo said.

He said that anyone in possession of ventilators that can be sold or loaned to New York should contact the state Department of Health.

“We need those ventilators. The ventilators are to this war what missiles were to World War II.”

Cuomo said today that the state now has 7,102 positive cases of coronavirus. New York has tested more than 32,000 people, Cuomo said.

Cuomo noted that since the state is now doing more tests you’re “going to get more positive cases.”

He said the state has “the testing so high that we’re testing per capita more than China or South Korea.”

New York has done a “great job ramping up” testing, Cuomo said. He pointed out that 10,000 people were tested last night.

Cuomo also called for a moratorium on evictions for 90 days because “I want to protect the people of the state of New York,” he said Friday during a press conference.

This order applies to both residential and commercial properties, Cuomo added.

“I understand that may affect businesses negatively,” Cuomo said. “And I’ve spoke to a number of them. I don’t know who you think you’re going to rent an apartment to now anyway if you kick someone out. By my mandate, you couldn’t even have a real estate agent out showing the apartment. Same with the commercial tenants. But I know that we’re going to put people out of work with what I did. I want to make sure I don’t put them out of their house.”

Cumo has been reducing population density at workplaces across the state for the past 72 hours. On Wednesday he mandated businesses to have at least 50 percent of their non-essential employees work from home and increased that level on Thursday to 75 percent.

This comes only a day after Gavin Newsom took similar measures, locking down the entire state of California that has a population of nearly 40 million.

These two states taking these measure means that one in five Americans now must sequester themselves due to the outbreak.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.