New Zealand reinstates coronavirus restrictions after new locally-transmitted cases reported

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (KRON) – New Zealand has reinstated coronavirus restrictions in some parts of the country after new locally-transmitted cases were reported, breaking the country’s 102-day streak of zero local infections, CNN reports.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed four new locally-transmitted coronavirus cases Tuesday night, announcing that New Zealand’s most populous city, Auckland, will temporarily see level three restrictions introduced for three days starting from midday on Wednesday, according to CNN.

All four of the cases were found within one household in South Auckland according to New Zealand’s Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield.

Among the restrictions, people will only be allowed to leave their homes for essential activities like grocery shopping or doctor’s visits.

Before these new cases were reported, New Zealand made it over 100 days without a single locally-transmitted coronavirus case, thanks to strict lockdown measures and other preventative steps taken early.

Within weeks of the virus, New Zealand closed its borders, imposed a nationwide lockdown, and began a rigorous system of testing and contact tracing.

