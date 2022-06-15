NEWARK, Calif. (BCN) — Authorities in Newark have used the latest forensic technology to try to identify a Jane Doe from a cold case murder from 1985. Newark Police Detective Todd Nobbe enlisted the help of the DNA Doe Project, Astrea Forensic Labs, and the FBI, along with a forensic imaging specialist from the Texas Department of Public Safety in an effort to identify the woman.

The woman’s rootless hair DNA and drawings developed from pictures of her skull were developed to try to recreate what she looked like. If anyone recognizes the woman or has any information or tips about this case, they are asked to call an anonymous tip line at (510) 578-4965 or contact Detective Nobbe at (510) 578-4937.

