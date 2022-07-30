NEWARK, Calif. (BCN) — A 24-year-old Newark man died Friday after suffering from injuries sustained while involved in a fight the week before.

Newark police are investigating it as a homicide. At about 7:45 p.m. last Friday, officers responded to a report of a fight in progress in the area of Wells Avenue and Ash Street.

Arriving within two minutes of the call, officers were unable to locate any victims. At about 11 p.m. that evening, police were made known of an involved victim, a 24-year-old man, being treated at a local hospital for life-threatening injuries believed to be sustained during the earlier incident.

Newark detectives are now working on the investigation to identify those involved. A police spokesperson said this is not believed to be a random act.

The victim’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. Andrew Musantry at (510) 578-4956 or andrew.musantry@newark.org.

Anonymous tips may be left at (510) 578-4965.

