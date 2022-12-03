NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) – A man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in Newark, according to Newark Police Department.

At around 2:22 p.m., a report of gunshots in the 7600 block of Sunset Avenue was made to the Newark Police Department. After arriving on scene, officers located an unresponsive male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Emergency aid was given but the victim succumbed to his injuries. The victim’s identity will be released once next of kin is notified, police said.

The Newark Police Department said the shooting does not appear to be a random act. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Yama Homayoun at (510)-578-4920.