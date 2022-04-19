PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — A newborn goat that was allegedly taken from its mother near the area of Appian Way in Pinole on Friday has been safely returned to its owner. The goat, which was described as creamed-colored, was found Monday night around 5:30 p.m. and was safely reunited with its mother sometime after 6:00 p.m., according to the goat’s owner, Terri Oyarzun of Goats R Us.

Goats R Us is a family owned and operated grazing company that provides livestock for fuel mitigation and the eradication of undesirable plant species. Oyarzun said the goat was taken just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday, shortly after its mother gave birth. Surveillance footage caught what appeared to be a woman allegedly carrying the animal in one arm as she approached a vehicle.

That vehicle, a silver or gray 2016 Ford Focus SE hatchback, was see driving away from the location. A police report was filed for the missing goat, although it is not known at this time if any charges have been filed.

KRON4 reached out to the Pinole Police Department who responded that they are “happy to hear the goat has been reunited with its mother,” but are still investigating and wanting to speak to the woman seen in the surveillance video. “We want to tank KRON4 and all the media outlets who helped get the information out as we have no doubt it led to the return of the newborn goat,” said Lieutenant Avery with Pinole PD.

Goats are frequently implemented as a means of fire prevention since they are known for eating bushes, shrubs and other loose vegetation that can fuel fires. The goat that was taken on Friday could potentially be raised to aid in fire prevention.