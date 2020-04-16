Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 16, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The wave of layoffs that has engulfed the U.S. economy since the coronavirus struck forced 5.2 million more people to seek unemployment benefits last week. Roughly 22 million have sought jobless benefits in the past month — easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record.

Information papers display at IDES (Illinois Department of Employment Security) WorkNet center in Arlington Heights, Ill., Thursday, April 9, 2020. Another 6.6 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to the US Department of Labor, as American workers continue to suffer from devastating job losses, furloughs and reduced hours during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

COVID CARDS: The confining lifestyle that comes with the coronavirus pandemic won’t last forever, but once the stay home orders are lifted, there could be a few surprises in store. WREG’s Greg Hurst reports.

A member of the medical staff listens as Montefiore Medical Center nurses call for N95 masks and other critical PPE to handle the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on April 1, 2020 in New York. – The nurses claim “hospital management is asking nurses to reuse disposable N95s after long shifts” in the Bronx. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

NEW TREATMENTS: Research is critical during this pandemic. With so much unknown about the coronavirus, doctors and scientists are exploring new methods to finding a treatment. WGNO’s Peyton LoCicero reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

THE PERFECT MATCH: A nurse in Oregon received a hard-to-come-by blood donation during his fight to beat COVID-19. KOIN’s Jacquelyn Abad reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

BEATING COVID-19: After being in a medically induced coma for a month, an Oklahoma man is finally being released from the hospital. KFOR’s Peyton Yager gives the heart-warming update.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.