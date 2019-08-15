Newsom, Breed comment on the release of homeless man involved in SF attack

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – During an event in San Francisco to discuss affordable housing for teachers and public safety workers, Governor Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed expressed their concern regarding the release of a homeless man who attacked a women just outside of her home.

“I think it’s really unfortunate what happened,” Breed said. “I think the judge, unfortunately, made a huge mistake. [The homeless] person is a danger to society.”

Breed expressed further frustration that releasing people who should be in mental health institutes, or in jail, back to the streets to cause potential harm makes it harder for the city to protect citizens.

When asked if the judge should be penalized, Breed said “that’s really not my decision.”

Newsom, a former San Francisco mayor, claimed he had just been informed of the attack but said “it was a very serious issue. It goes to the core of people wanting to live in a city as spectacular as [San Francisco]. And that foundation is safety.”

Newsom expressed his “sensitivity” to the incident, and others like it, but gave no opinion on the specific ruling.

Shocking security footage was released this week showing 25-year-old Austin James Vincent attacking Paneez Kosarian outside of the Watermark apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Kosarian was attempting to get into the building, which is located near Beale and Bryant Streets by the Embarcadero, when Vincent refused to let her inside without him and told her everyone is a robot and he is the last human on earth.

Arrested at the scene, Vincent was arraigned on Tuesday after entering a plea of not guilty to charges of false imprisonment, attempted robbery and two counts of battery and was released. Vincent was ordered by San Francisco Superior Court Judge Christine Van Aken to report to a caseworker on condition of his release.

Once finding out that Vincent was released, Kosarian took to twitter asking the governor for help.