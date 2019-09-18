Newsom, California mayors request housing vouchers from Trump Administration

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — A constant critic of Pres. Donald Trump, Gov. Gavin Newsom this week is hoping to get the president’s help.

Newsom along with the mayors of California’s 13 largest cities sent a letter to the administration, requesting 50,000 housing vouchers.

“I hope he comes here with an open mind,” Newsom said.

The group is hoping to get the vouchers through existing programs with an increased value to help cover the cost of California’s pricey rent.

“That’s the most important part of that request to do rent modification based on cost of living, which is the biggest challenge the state faces as it relates to the existing allocation,” Newsom said.

The Governor estimates with 50,000 housing vouchers, that could eliminate California’s homeless veterans population.

The request comes as the president continues to criticize california’s homelessness and housing problems.

“It’s a pretty remarkable opportunity, if they’re sincere in their desires,” Newsom said. “If they’re insincere, and if this is god forbid about something else, politics, not good policy, then they’ll reject it outright and I hope that’s not the case.”

The president has said he’ll do something about the state’s housing issues, but hasn’t said what exactly.

