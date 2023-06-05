SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom seemed to imply that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could be potentially charged with kidnapping in connection to apparently sending a group of migrants to Sacramento on Friday. “This isn’t Martha’s Vineyard. Kidnapping charges?” wrote Newsom in a tweet in which he called DeSantis a “small and pathetic man.”

The California governor included a screenshot of a section of California penal code, stating that:

“Every person who, being out of this state, abducts or takes by force or fraud any person contrary to the law of the place where that act is committed, and brings, sends, or conveys that person within the limits of this state, and is afterwards found within the limits thereof, is guilty of kidnapping.”

Newsom also included a link to section of the California penal code on kidnapping. Newsom and DeSantis have sparred on social media previously. In September of 2022, Newsom issued a tweet challenging DeSantis to a debate on national television.

“Hey @GovRonDeSantis, clearly you’re struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives,” Newsom tweeted. “Since you have only one overriding need — attention — let’s take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day.”

“I think his hair gel is interfering with his brain,” responded DeSantis, who recently announced he would be seeking the GOP nomination for president in a problem-plagued Twitter campaign rollout.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, meanwhile, announced his office would be looking into whether any crimes were committed in the incident that saw 16 Colombian and Venezuelan migrants dropped off in the state capital. The migrants, who were dropped off outside the Roman Catholic Church diocese’s headquarters, had documents that appeared to be issued by the state of Florida, according to the Associated Press.

“While we continue to collect evidence, I want to say this very clearly: State-sanctioned kidnapping is not a public policy choice, it is immoral and disgusting,” Bonta said in a statement.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Bonta confirmed to KRON4 capital reporter that a second flight of migrants had arrived in Sacramento. That flight had about 20 people on it and appeared to be “the same arrangement” as the first flight, the spokesperson said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.