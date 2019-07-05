Newsom declares State of Emergency after Southern California earthquake

RIDGECREST (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency declaration Thursday night after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck in Southern California.

The declaration was issued because of the impact of the quake and damage to infrastructure and homes.

Because of the declaration, state agencies will provide assistance in Kern County and help with the recovery following the strong earthquake.

.@GavinNewsom has approved an emergency proclamation for the 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Kern County & aftershocks. @Cal_OES has been fully activated since this morning & is working closely with state & local emergency managers to respond to impacts to residents & infrastructure. — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) July 4, 2019

The quake struck Southern California just after 10:30 a.m., with the epicenter in the town of Ridgecrest in Kern County.

The quake was widely felt in the Los Angeles area and even into Nevada.