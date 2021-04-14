Newsom reveals when full in-person instruction should begin at California schools

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday was in Sonoma County to discuss the future of in-person instruction at California schools.

While visiting a local elementary school, Newsom said all California schools should reopen when the new academic year begins next fall, reiterating his announcement earlier this month.

Newsom has said he plans to lift most of California’s coronavirus restrictions on June 15 in an effort to reopen the state to business-as-usual, adding that there will be no barriers to fully reopening.

Yet many California schools have still not reopened or will offer only partial in-person learning when they do.

Newsom also urged schools that received extra funding to bring students back to the classroom rather than sticking to the “agrarian calendar.”

“Use this money to extend learning opportunities. Extend the school day. Extend the school year,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.