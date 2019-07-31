Newsom signs bill requiring release of presidential tax returns

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — If presidential candidates want to get on California’s primary ballot, they’ll have to release their tax returns first.

Gov. Gavin Newsom just signed the measure into law.

The move takes aim at Pres. Donald Trump

Newsom’s signature means anyone running for president must release their five most recent tax returns in order to get on California ballots.

“In California we have an obligation if the federal government is not going to act, we’ve always done that, we’ve lead on transparency, on financial disclosure, on accountability,” the governor said.

This law only applies to the primary which is upcoming in March, not the general election which the state does not control.

President Trump has refused to release his own tax returns.

White House representatives said Tuesday California’s new law is unconstitutional.

The California Republican Party’s chairwoman echoing the president.

“Democrat leadership in this state continues to put partisan politics first — a fact made obvious by Gov. Newsom’s insistence here to waste time and taxpayer money to fight a losing legal battle,” said Chairwoman Millan Patterson.

The law is likely to face legal challenges may not keep president trump off the 2020 general election ballot.

Experts say without a credible republican opponent, he could still get on the ballot without california primary votes.

