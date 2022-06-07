BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Tuesday to prevent price gouging of infant formula as the national shortage continues.

The order prohibits merchants from selling formula for more than 10 percent greater than the price they charged Feb. 17, according to a news release from Newsom’s office.

“California continues to take urgent action to support families feeling the impacts of the nationwide formula shortage,” Newsom said in the release. “We’re connecting families in need with helpful resources and working to improve access for all parents and caregivers to keep California families safe and healthy.”