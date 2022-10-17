SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Halloween is right around the corner, and as people gear up for the celebrations many are wondering: which houses near us are giving out candy? Nextdoor’s Treat Map may be the perfect tool for the occasion.

Treat Map is an interactive guide that can help get the most of your trick or treating adventure. The application premiered 10 years ago and has been helping neighbors find the best treats since then. Users on the application can pin their home to the Treat Map to show off what they’ll be sharing on All Hallows’ Eve.

(Photo courtesy of Nextdoor)

Have you ever wondered which houses will be giving out full-sized candy bars? New features on Nextdoor’s Treat Map can point them out for you. How about which houses are pet friendly? Thanks to Nextdoor’s partnership with Beggin’, neighbors can easily find the houses that will be most welcoming to their animals.

According to a Nextdoor poll of over 36,000 neighbors, almost 25% of people reported that they celebrate Halloween by dressing up their pets in a costume. Fourteen percent of neighbors reported that they bring their pets out trick or treating, and another 13% of those surveyed stated they would be handing out pet-friendly treats for the occasion.

The Treat Map will be available across the U.S. as well as in a few international markets including France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and Australia. The pet friendly pin will only be available in the U.S. through Halloween night.