NFL adopts new CDC quarantine guidelines

The National Football League and its players association announced Tuesday they have adopted the new CDC guidelines.
The new guidelines will reduce the quarantine time to five days from 10 days for all COVID positive players who are asymptomatic, including those who are unvaccinated.
The move will now allow players who test positive on a Monday to play on an ensuing Sunday.
As of Monday, a record 106 players were placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s new recommendation, calls for a five-day isolation for people who test positive, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of mask-wearing when around others.
Earlier this month, the NFL updated its COVID-19 police in an effort to allow vaccinated individuals to “test out” of protocols more quickly for those who are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.