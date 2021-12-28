NFL adopts new CDC quarantine guidelines

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2021, file photo, an NFL logo is displayed on a goal post pad during an NFL preseason football game between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions in Detroit. The NFL has instituted some policy changes to the Rooney Rule designed to further enhance diversity, equity and inclusion in hiring practices. The rule has been expanded to require teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for general manager/executive of football operations positions, and all coordinator roles. Beforehand, the requirement was to interview one minority from outside a team for openings in those positions. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

The National Football League and its players association announced Tuesday they have adopted the new CDC guidelines.

The new guidelines will reduce the quarantine time to five days from 10 days for all COVID positive players who are asymptomatic, including those who are unvaccinated.

The move will now allow players who test positive on a Monday to play on an ensuing Sunday.

As of Monday, a record 106 players were placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s new recommendation, calls for a five-day isolation for people who test positive, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of mask-wearing when around others.

Earlier this month, the NFL updated its COVID-19 police in an effort to allow vaccinated individuals to “test out” of protocols more quickly for those who are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.