NFL commissioner calls for ‘urgent need for action’ in statement on death of George Floyd

FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2020 file photo NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference in Miami. The NFL has set protocols for reopening team facilities and has told the 32 teams to have them in place by May 15. In a memo sent by Goodell and obtained Wednesday, May 6, 2020 by The Associated Press, several phases of the protocols were laid out. The first phase would involve a limited number of non-player personnel, initially 50 percent of the non-player employees (up to a total of 75) on any single day, being approved to be at the facility. But state or local regulations could require a lower number. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement Saturday regarding the nationwide outrage following the death of George Floyd.

“The NFL is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country,” he wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “The protesters’ reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel.”

Protests that started out peaceful quickly turned violent in several cities across the country.

In the Bay Area, San Jose, Oakland and San Francisco have held demonstrations that brought large crowds together.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr. George Floyd and to those who have lost loved ones, including the families of Ms. Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and Mr. Ahmaud Arbery, the cousin of Tracy Walker of the Detroit Lions,” Goodell wrote.

In mid-March, police officers forcibly entered Breonna Taylor’s home in Louisville, Kentucky, in the middle of the night to serve a search warrant in a narcotics investigation. Officers shot her at least eight times, killing the 26-year-old EMT.

Ahmaud Arbery was jogging on a residential street, in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia on Feb. 23 when a father and son confronted Arbery with two firearms. Travis McMichael shot and killed 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

“As current events dramatically underscore, there remains much more to do as a country and as a league. These tragedies inform the NFL’s commitment and our ongoing efforts. There remains an urgent need for action,” Goodell wrote. “We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society. We embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players, clubs and partners.”

Latest News Headlines: