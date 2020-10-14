NFL considering moving 2024 Super Bowl to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 21: An aerial view shows hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip east of the construction continuing at Allegiant Stadium, the USD 2 billion, glass-domed home of the Las Vegas Raiders on May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Natural grass turf now covers the large field tray that sits on rollers that will move the field in and out of the stadium. The Raiders are scheduled to play their first preseason game at the 65,000-seat facility on August 27 against the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NFL is considering moving the 2024 Super Bowl to Las Vegas from New Orleans. There is a conflict with Mardi Gras and the 2024 Super Bowl originally planned for the Crescent City. The NFL’s new 17 game scheduled created the date change and the conflict.

The Raiders have expressed an interest in hosting the 2024 Super Bowl and NFL owners would have to vote on the proposal. Numerous reports have Las Vegas as the front runner for 2024.

Here is the current line-up for Super Bowls:

Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, 2021: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 6, 2022: SoFi Stadium outside of Los Angeles, Calif.

Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 5, 2023: State Farm Stadium in Glendale Ariz.

Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 4, 2024: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in New Orleans, La. (moving to 2025)

