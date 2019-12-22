NFL flexes 49ers vs. Seahawks matchup to Sunday Night Football

(KRON) – The NFL announced the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks Week 17 game has been flexed to a primetime slot on Sunday Night Football.

The matchup will take place in Seattle next Sunday night.

The teams will battle it out for the top spot of the NFC West.

If Seattle beats Arizona in Week 16, Week 17 will be the tie breaker that will decide who will host a game in the divisional round after getting a bye week.

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams Saturday night, 34-31 advancing their record 12-3.

