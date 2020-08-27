NHL continues game play as other leagues, teams postpone games in solidarity with boycotts

BOSTON, Mass. (KRON) — The NHL continued its games Wednesday after several pro sports postponed their games Wednesday.

Teams from the NBA, MLB and MLS postponed their games in solidarity with the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to boycott their playoff game in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Prior to the start of the Tampa Bay Lightning versus Boston Bruins Game 3 playoff game, there was a moment of reflection for racism in response to the Jacob Blake shooting.

The NHL has created a campaign for the Playoffs called “We Skate For Black Lives”.

But that didn’t sit right with many.

Disappointed, but not surprised the NHL is the only pro sport continuing to play tonight.



Hockey has a chance to join a statement for social change. Instead, once again, the NHL is just looking the other way. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) August 27, 2020

The NBA, WNBA, and MLB did not play games as scheduled today because players chose to strike.



This was the NHL's response.. pic.twitter.com/aDGoYZyiJt — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) August 27, 2020

I’m not watching any games tonight. I’ve seen enough, @nhl I hope you have something of substance to say. This is disappointing to say the least, what are you reflecting on, seriously? — Nicole (@Angelinalaia) August 26, 2020

Sounds like the @NHL let the players make the call. Wrong call by the league. Show some leadership. #BlackLivesMatter — Kevin McGran (@kevin_mcgran) August 27, 2020

Many called on the league to do more.

The league’s very own Evander Kane expressed his frustrations with the NHL for not taking action in wake of the Jacob Blake shooting. The San Jose Sharks left winger called the lack of action “insulting” as a Black man in the league.

Actually it’s incredibly insulting as a black man in hockey the lack of action and acknowledgement from the @nhl, just straight up insulting. https://t.co/1KrpUvFhaQ — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) August 27, 2020

