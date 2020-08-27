NHL continues game play as other leagues, teams postpone games in solidarity with boycotts

BOSTON, Mass. (KRON) — The NHL continued its games Wednesday after several pro sports postponed their games Wednesday.
Teams from the NBA, MLB and MLS postponed their games in solidarity with the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to boycott their playoff game in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Prior to the start of the Tampa Bay Lightning versus Boston Bruins Game 3 playoff game, there was a moment of reflection for racism in response to the Jacob Blake shooting.
The NHL has created a campaign for the Playoffs called “We Skate For Black Lives”.
But that didn’t sit right with many.
Many called on the league to do more.
The league’s very own Evander Kane expressed his frustrations with the NHL for not taking action in wake of the Jacob Blake shooting. The San Jose Sharks left winger called the lack of action “insulting” as a Black man in the league.
