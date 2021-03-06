Nickelodeon approves Spongebob spinoff ‘The Patrick Star Show’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Patrick Star is finally getting the attention he deserves.

The iconic starfish from Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants” is getting his own show, “The Patrick Star Show”, according to Deadline.

Nickelodeon approved of the spinoff series and its 13 episodes that is set to debut this summer.

Deadline reports the show will focus on Patrick and his family: dad Cecil Star, mom Bunny Star, little sister Squidina Star and grandpa GrandPat Star.

Young Patrick Star will be voiced by the one and only Bill Fagerbakke, who was the longtime voice of Patrick on “SpongeBob”.

It is also rumored that best friend SpongeBob, Squidward, Sandy, Mr. Krabs and Plankton will make appearances in the show.