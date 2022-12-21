(KRON) — Netflix will begin streaming episodes of Nike Training Club beginning on Dec. 30, the streaming platform announced in a post. Nike Training Club is an online fitness platform that features programs broken down into multiple episodes.

Netflix says it plans to roll out a grand total of 30 hours of exercise sessions that will be released in two batches. Programs will be available in multiple languages on all Netflix plans. Workouts will be available for all fitness levels and interests, Netflix announced.

Led by Nike’s certified trainers, the Nike Training Club programming offers a range of options for people of different fitness levels. It includes strength training, yoga and high-intensity workouts.

The first of the two batches released will include the following programs:

Kickstart Fitness with the Basics (13 episodes)

Two weeks to a Stronger Core (7 episodes)

Fall in Love with Vinyasa Yoga (6 episodes)

HIT & Strength with Tara (14 episodes)

Feel-Good Fitness (6 episodes)

The first batch drops Dec. 30 with additional programs launching next year. To find the training on Netflix, members can search “Nike.”