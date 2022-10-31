SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said there is no evidence Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi knew the man accused of breaking into the couple’s Pacific Heights home and assaulting him with a hammer.

David DePape, 42, of Richmond was charged in federal court on Monday with assault and attempted kidnapping for allegedly attacking Paul Pelosi early Friday morning.

When asked in a CNN interview if Pelosi knew his alleged attacker, Scott said, “There is absolutely no evidence that Mr. Pelosi knew this man, as a matter of fact the evidence indicates the exact opposite.”

The chief also spoke on how harmful the conspiracy theories being shared online can be.

“It really is sad that… these baseless, fact-less theories are being floated out there,” Scott said. “And they’re damaging–they’re damaging to the people involved, they’re damaging to this investigation.”

“People are running with this stuff, and whether they believe it or not, these theories can influence the way people think about everything that’s happening here,” Scott told CNN Anchor Ana Cabrera.

Scott refused to comment on DePape’s possible motives for the crime, “We don’t wanna jump out of the gate too early… and then learn something that may be contradictory to what we know now,” he replied. After noting that there was an obvious political undertone to this crime, he stated he could not share more at the request of the prosecutor’s office.

In the wake of the attack on Pelosi, online conspiracies have emerged. Some, like an anti-LGBTQ conspiracy Tweeted out and then deleted by Twitter owner, Elon Musk, have alleged Pelosi knew his attacker.

An FBI affidavit released Monday alleging that among other things, DePape wanted to break Speaker Pelosi’s kneecaps, further debunked conspiracies claiming Pelosi somehow knew his attacker.