No plexiglass for final Biden-Trump presidential debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KRON) — The final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will kick off Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced just a few hours before the debate that there won’t be plexiglass barriers between the candidates, according to CNN.

The barriers were reportedly removed after the CPD’s medical adviser learned President Trump tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, and after consulting with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The CPD said both campaigns agreed to the change.

Trump and Biden were 12-feet away from one another during the first presidential debate on Sept. 29.

The president was diagnosed with the coronavirus just 48 hours after debating with Biden.

A week later, Trump said he was looking forward to debating Biden on stage in Miami for the second-planned debate.

But Biden and organizers pushed for a virtual debate due to the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

However, President Trump refused and the two ended up holding separate Town Hall events instead.

Thursday's presidential debate begins at 6 p.m.

