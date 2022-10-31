SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco District Attorney said there was no security present at the Pelosi home when an attacker broke in early Friday morning and attacked Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer.

“There was no security present and he was able to break the window to a glass door,” Jenkins said at a news conference announcing charges that would be filed against the suspected attacker, David DePape.

DePape, a 42-year-old man who lived in a Richmond garage according to a federal affidavit, will be charged by the SF DA’s office for charges that include attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. These charges come in addition to federal charges announced earlier Monday.

During the news update Monday afternoon, Jenkins provided further details about the attack, telling reporters that after breaking in through the window, DePape made his way to the second floor where he encountered Pelosi sleeping.

Jenkins also said the attack was politically motivated and that the suspect had intended to target Speaker Pelosi.

“Mr. DePape specifically targeted the Pelosi home to confront Speaker Pelosi,” Jenkins said.

The speaker was not present at the time of the attack.

According to Jenkins, the speaker’s husband made an excuse to go to the bathroom where he was able to place a call to 911. The suspect realized that a call had been made and took Pelosi downstairs.

Officers arrived at the residence two minutes after the call had been placed and encountered Pelosi and DePape struggling with a hammer, before witnessing DePape strike Pelosi with it. Jenkins said the hammer with which Pelosi was struck belonged to DePape, who also had a second hammer, a roll of tape and zip ties with him.

DePape is due to be arraigned on Tuesday and could be facing 13 years to life, based on the charges brought forward by the SF DA.