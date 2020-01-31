No threat determined after Clayton Valley Charter High School lock down

CONCORD (KRON) – Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord went into lock down around 7:17 a.m. Friday morning after the school learned of a possible threat by a student on social media.

The lock down was lifted by the school once officers arrived and it was determined that the involved student was not on campus.

After a follow up investigation the student was found at his home, interviewed and placed on a mental health evaluation hold.

The exact nature of the threats is still being investigated, and police are asking anyone with information to call the departments Special Victim’s Unit at 925-67-5959