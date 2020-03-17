No tickets to be issued for street sweeping in San Francisco amid shelter-at-home order

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that tickets will not be enforced for street sweeping in the city through the end of the month.

As the city continues to follow a shelter-in-place order given to six Bay Area counties announced Monday, city workers are working to keep public areas clean to prevent trash build up and local flooding.

Although tickets will not be handed out, Breed advises residents in living in San Francisco to move their vehicles if they can.

.@SFMTA_Muni will not ticket for street sweeping through the end of the month. Tickets issued today will be waived.



However, it is crucial that we still clean our streets to prevent trash buildup and local flooding.



Please still move your car for street cleaning if you can. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 17, 2020

Any tickets given Tuesday will be waived, Breed said.

