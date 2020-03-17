Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

No tickets to be issued for street sweeping in San Francisco amid shelter-at-home order

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that tickets will not be enforced for street sweeping in the city through the end of the month.

As the city continues to follow a shelter-in-place order given to six Bay Area counties announced Monday, city workers are working to keep public areas clean to prevent trash build up and local flooding.

Although tickets will not be handed out, Breed advises residents in living in San Francisco to move their vehicles if they can.

Any tickets given Tuesday will be waived, Breed said.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News