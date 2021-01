SAN ANSELMO, CA – JANUARY 03: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time. The Mega Millions $418 million jackpot would be the fourth largest and the […]

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two huge lottery jackpots are without winners on Thursday, giving you another chance at the multi-million dollar prizes.

The estimated Mega Millions jackpot is $490 million. No one won during the last draw on Tuesday.

The next Mega Millions draw will be Friday.

Why not go for both jackpots?

The Powerball prize is also unfathomably huge at an estimated $470 million. The next draw will be Saturday.