SAN FRANCISO (KRON) — A robbery turned violent in Nob Hill on Friday night and resulted in gunshots, according to San Francisco Police Department.

Around 2:30 a.m. the victim was waiting for his girlfriend in his car at the corner of Pine and Larkin streets. According to police, multiple suspects came up to the vehicle and tried to steal his jewelry. As the group struggled, the victim was shot before attempting to drive away.

Police say the suspects then fled the scene. The victim is a 25-year-old man from San Francisco and he sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound.