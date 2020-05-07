Non-essential retail not allowed to open under Bay Area health order despite Newsom loosening restrictions

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 31: Pedestrians walk by a boarded up store on March 31, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Officials in seven San Francisco Bay Area counties announced on Monday plans to extend the shelter in place order until May 1 due to coronavirus concerns. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The six Bay Area counties currently sheltering in place due to the coronavirus pandemic will not allow non-essential retail shops to open despite the governor allowing counties to loosen their restrictions.

Gov. Newsom said Thursday that California is allowed to gradually move into Stage 2 of reopening which would allow some retailers to reopen but not have customers in stores.

Bay Area Health Officers said the current health order that took effect on May 4 does not allow curbside pickup from non-essential and non-outdoor businesses.

“That is not allowed to begin on Friday,” a statement from the health officers said regarding non-essential businesses opening for curbside pickup.

The governor is allowing local officials to decide whether or not their jurisdiction should proceed with reopening.

The health order is currently in effect for Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties and the City of Berkeley.

The order, which will last through May 31, allows for construction, real estate transactions, and select outdoor activities to resume.

San Francisco announced Thursday afternoon that they will soon allow some businesses to reopen.

Mayor London Breed and Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax said they expect that some businesses will be allowed to resume operations with storefront pickup as soon as May 18.

Check back for updates on this developing story

Latest Stories: