Nonprofit Moms Against Poverty donate $28k to feed SFUSD students during school closures

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., (KRON) — A Bay Area non-profit donates $28,800 to provide 10,000 emergency meals to the San Francisco Unified School District COVID-19 Response Fund. Moms Against Poverty announced Monday they will be contributing in order to help combat growing food insecurity in the community due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bay Area families experiencing financial hardship pre-COVID-19, now have even fewer resources at their disposal,” Moms Against Poverty COO Ladan Judge said. “At MAP, we are pleased to support SFUSD, and address a public funding gap for emergency meal services for children living in food-insecure homes.”

According to SFUSD officials, providing meals during the closures cost the district $314,000 above and beyond federal reimbursements for schools. Emergency meals do not qualify for State and Federal reimbursement.

54,000 children around the district rely daily on free meals provided by the schools when in session. During SFUSD’s three-week closure, the district will provide breakfast, lunch and dinner at 19 sites throughout the city from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

