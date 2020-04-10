North Bay animal sanctuary providing free pet food, medicine during crisis

Live Now
ST. HELENA, Calif. (KRON) — These are stressful times for many of us and one of the biggest concerns for some is getting enough food to eat — and that includes people’s pets.

A North Bay animal sanctuary is stepping up to ease some of that stress by providing free food and even medicine to those struggling to take care of their pets.

It’s even set up donation bins at Napa area grocery stores and has been giving out thousands of pounds of pet food.

Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch is also delivering pet medication to seniors who are especially wary of leaving their homes and exposing themselves to coronavirus while trying to care for their pets.

It says its willing to donate pet food to any family in need in the Bay Area and will even deliver it. To find out more, click here.

