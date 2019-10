SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 27: Firefighters battle the Kincade Fire as it burns a barn on October 27, 2019 in Santa Rosa, California. Fueled by high winds, the Kincade Fire has burned over 30,000 acres and has prompted nearly 200,000 evacuations in Sonoma County and beyond. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The National Weather Service announced Wednesday morning the wind advisory for the North Bay Mountains above 1000 feet have been canceled as winds below 2500 feet have subsided.

A red flag warning is still in effect.

The Kincade Fire continues to burn in Sonoma County, charring more than 75,000 acres at only 15 percent containment.

>>CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST ON THE KINCADE FIRE

Latest Headlines: