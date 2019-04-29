Notorious CA killer admitted to murdering cellmate found beheaded, reports say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KGET) — A convicted Kern County murderer now charged in his cellmate’s death admitted to the grisly slaying in which the cellmate was decapitated and other body parts removed, according to reports obtained by KRON4’s sister station KGET.

Jaime Osuna, 31, could face the death penalty in the brutal killing of 44-year-old Luis Romero at Corcoran State Prison last month.

Coroner’s officials witnessed a gruesome scene inside the prison cell.

“When we arrived and looked into the cell, we immediately noticed Luis Romero had been decapitated and his body mutilated,” the reports say. “We removed Luis Romero’s remains and transported them to the Kings County Coroner’s Office for further investigation.”

A pathologist determined cause of death to be blood loss due to “multiple sharp force trauma injuries.”

The March 13 autopsy report lists Romero as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 156 pounds. He was convicted of second-degree murder in Los Angeles in 1993.

The report gives a litany of injuries.

Romero’s spine was severed in the area of its first two segments, according to the reports. The cut line was irregular, and the surrounding skin showed “scattered abrasions, scratches and clusters of superficial stab wounds averaging a quarter-inch in length.”

The reports say Romero’s right ear was removed. The eyes were “avulsed” – forcibly detached – and the left eye stabbed. Superficial scratches were on the right side of the face.

Other cuts to the face were also visible.

“Prominent lacerations extend laterally from the right and left side of the mouth approximately 2 1/2 inches,” the reports say.

A square-shaped incision was made to Romero’s left upper chest measuring 4 inches by 2 1/2 inches. The underlying rib segment was removed, according to the reports, and his left lung was removed in two parts.

A Kings County prosecutor called the case the most gruesome he’s ever handled.

The prosecutor said a weapon was located in the cell that appeared to have been manufactured from a razor with string around it.

Osuna pleaded not guilty last week. He’s next due in court June 27 for a pretrial hearing.

He’s already serving life without parole for the 2011 torture murder of Yvette Pena at a Bakersfield motel.

