NOVATO, Calif. (BCN) — An evacuation drill will be conducted Saturday morning by the Novato Fire Protection District, Marin Firewise Communities, Novato Police Department and the Marin County Sheriff’s Department. The drill is for the Black Point and Pacheco Valle areas only. The drill begins at 9:30 a.m.

KRON On is streaming news live now

There will be a meeting location for residents who are participating. The meeting will be at the Margaret Todd Senior Center, 1580 Hill Rd.

The Black Point evacuation drill begins at 9:30 a.m. The Pacheco Valle evacuation drill begins at 11 a.m.

Residents living in those areas will receive an automated call notifying that an evacuation will be in progress at that time.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.