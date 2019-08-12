Novato family trying to stay positive after fire leaves them with nothing

NOVATO (KRON) — A family in Novato is doing their best to remember the things that matter most in life.

The curiosity of a granddaughter is brightening what has been some dark days for Sean Perry.

“I’ve been through a lot in my life but this is probably one of the most traumatic things I’ve ever had,” he said. “It kind of crushes my heart you know. Everything you’ve got. All your family pictures everything that you have is just gone.”

On July 19, a fire forced Sean and six of his family members from their two-story townhome on Sunnybrae Lane.

Sean said the flames started behind the refrigerator around 1:30 a.m.

“We lost everything,” Sean’s wife, Ilya said. “Nothing to salvage really, at all.”

Just hours later and with no place to call home — the family car’s then broke down.

“We had to fix it twice in two days,” she said. “And it’s working now but it cost like $800 to fix it.”

$800 the Perry’s don’t have.

Since the fire, they have been couch surfing at friends houses or staying at motels.

As the debt mounts, the school year is looming for two of the boys.

“The only thing so far they’ve been able to get is somebody is giving us backpacks, but other than that they lost all their school clothes everything,” Ilya said.

“They have nothing so like go to school with the same clothes on, I don’t know,” Sean said. “I don’t know. Kind of makes me want to cry.”

The Perry’s said they’re hoping to close in on a new townhome soon.

Their concern is the paperwork is taking weeks to process.

In the meantime, Sean says he’s going to stay hopeful.

“Even though we’re still struggling, I’ve gotta keep a positive outlook on life.”