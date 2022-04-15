NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Students and staff at Novato High School have been instructed to remain in their classrooms currently due to a bomb scare on campus. The scare reportedly stems from a post-it note about a bomb that was discovered during an on-campus Easter egg hunt.

Students were reportedly participating in the hunt and one of the Easter eggs hidden had free prom tickets inside. During the course of the hunt, an egg was reportedly discovered with a note about a bomb on it.

The Novato Police Department is actively investigating the threat on campus, according to a statement the Novato Unified School District sent to families and staff. Staff and students have been asked to shelter in place while officers search the campus.

“There will be an increase in police presence in the area while NPD investigate the threat,” said the statement. “The Novato Unified School District Staff is working closely with the Novato Police Department to determine the merits of the threats made.”

People are being advised to avoid the area until the incident is resolved. “Student and staff safety is our top priority during this incident,” the school district’s statement said.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.