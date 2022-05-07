NOVATO, Calif. (BCN) — The Novato Police Department arrested two motorists for driving under the influence during a Friday night checkpoint to screen for DUI violations, police said. The checkpoint took place at De Long Avenue and Redwood Boulevard.

The location was determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes in that area. A total of 1141 vehicles came through the checkpoint, and officers screened 90 vehicles. Officers cited 34 motorists for operating a vehicle without a license, seven for driving with a suspended or revoked license, and two were arrested for outstanding warrants, according to police.

Two motorists were arrested for driving under the influence, police said. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads. Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

