Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Novato police search for two missing children

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jonathan (13, left) and Madeline (11, right) went missing Wednesday after an argument with their parents. (Novato Police/ KRON)

NOVATO (KRON) – Police have asked for the public’s help in finding two Novato children who went missing Wednesday around 5:30 p.m.

13-year-old Jonathan, and 11-year-old Madeline, went missing from the Leafwood Drive area when they left their residence following an argument with their parents.

Due to the cold weather and the age of the children, authorities are diligently pursuing any leads.

No suspicious circumstances are associated with the disappearances.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Novato police immediately.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News