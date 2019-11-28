Novato police search for two missing children

Jonathan (13, left) and Madeline (11, right) went missing Wednesday after an argument with their parents. (Novato Police/ KRON)

NOVATO (KRON) – Police have asked for the public’s help in finding two Novato children who went missing Wednesday around 5:30 p.m.

13-year-old Jonathan, and 11-year-old Madeline, went missing from the Leafwood Drive area when they left their residence following an argument with their parents.

Due to the cold weather and the age of the children, authorities are diligently pursuing any leads.

No suspicious circumstances are associated with the disappearances.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Novato police immediately.