Novato police warn rise of phone scams

NOVATO (KRON) — The Novato Police Department is warning its residents and others of a rise in phone scams via Twitter.

The scams are reportedly involving Apple, Google and the IRS.

Police officials tweeted Monday to make the community aware.

“We have been seeing a rise in phone scams involving Apple, Google and the IRS. Be wary of callers asking for your personal information and unusual payment methods such as gift cards or Bitcoin. Scam calls look & sound very real. #EndtheCall and contact the police,” they wrote.