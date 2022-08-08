A 37-year-old nurse suspected of killing six people and injuring eight others when her speeding Mercedes-Benz plowed into several vehicles in a Windsor Hills intersection last week is scheduled to be in court Monday.

Formal charges could also be filed Monday against the driver, identified as Nicole Linton, who was working in Los Angeles as a traveling nurse out of Texas, authorities said.

Linton was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

Jail records show she is being held on $9 million bail.

Authorities believe Linton’s car was going at least 80 mph when it traveled through a red light and hit the vehicles passing through a busy intersection at the corner of La Brea and Slauson avenues.

Twenty three-year-old Asherey Ryan, who was six months pregnant, her 11-month-old son Alonzo, and her fiancé, Reynold Lester, were on their way to a prenatal checkup when the speeding Mercedes-Benz hit them.

Everyone in Ryan’s vehicle died, including her unborn son.

Loved ones gathered over the weekend at the site of the horrific crash in Windsor Hills.

Sha’seana Kerr, Ryan’s younger sister, spoke about the crash and the person responsible.

“I just want to tell her that we forgive her,” Kerr said. “She will have to live with this for the rest of her life. That’s why she was spared. We understand it already.”

GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the families of Lester and Ryan, Alonzo and her unborn son pay for funeral expenses.